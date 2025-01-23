PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $6.70. PCM Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 99,162 shares traded.

PCM Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PCM Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in PCM Fund Inc. ( NYSE:PCM Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.62% of PCM Fund worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

