PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $6.70. PCM Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 99,162 shares traded.
PCM Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%.
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
