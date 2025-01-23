Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.77 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 5.64 ($0.07), with a volume of 44,220 shares traded.

Hardide Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

