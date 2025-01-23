Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $11.00. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 216,172 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 412,051 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 528,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 463,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 298,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

