Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $11.00. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 216,172 shares traded.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
