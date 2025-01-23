Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.02 ($7.88) and traded as low as GBX 616 ($7.58). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.58), with a volume of 4,006 shares traded.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £243.26 million, a PE ratio of 540.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 653.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 640.02.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

