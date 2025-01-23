Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 927.05 ($11.41) and traded as low as GBX 857.80 ($10.56). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 857.80 ($10.56), with a volume of 1,587 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
In other news, insider Henry Angest purchased 116,000 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 900 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,285,239.44). 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
