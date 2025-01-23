Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 104,246,703 shares trading hands.
Global Petroleum Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75.
Global Petroleum Company Profile
Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Petroleum
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.