Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 104,246,703 shares trading hands.

Global Petroleum Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

