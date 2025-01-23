Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.39 and traded as low as $36.30. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 712 shares traded.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $351.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

