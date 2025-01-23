Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.72 and traded as low as $15.95. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 1,074,510 shares.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.