AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $10.80. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 153,527 shares.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0156 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Stock Average Calculator
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.