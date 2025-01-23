AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $10.80. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 153,527 shares.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0156 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 107,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

