Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.57. Sappi shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Cuts Dividend

Sappi Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Sappi’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

