Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.57. Sappi shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands.
Sappi Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Sappi Cuts Dividend
Sappi Company Profile
Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.
