Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $132.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2025 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,030. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 682,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

