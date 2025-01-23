Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) in the last few weeks:
- 1/22/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/6/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $132.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/1/2025 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/20/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/27/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 682,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
