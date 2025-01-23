SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.81 and traded as high as C$13.04. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.94, with a volume of 1,976 shares.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

