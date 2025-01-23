Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.66 ($0.12), with a volume of 993,438 shares trading hands.
Scancell Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £89.80 million, a PE ratio of -966.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.69.
Scancell Company Profile
Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.
