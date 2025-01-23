Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.66 ($0.12), with a volume of 993,438 shares trading hands.

Scancell Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.80 million, a PE ratio of -966.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.69.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

