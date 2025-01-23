Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.64 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 52.25 ($0.64). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 52.25 ($0.64), with a volume of 36,443 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 million, a PE ratio of -403.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic is the developer and manufacturer of a unique range of internationally award-winning and patented touch sensor products, operating from three modern factories totaling 80,000ft2 near Newcastle-upon-Tyne in the United Kingdom.

Zytronic touch products employ an embedded sensing solution and are readily configurable to enable multi-user and multi-touch touch sensing sizes from five inches to ultra-large 85″, making them an ideal solution for system designers’ specific requirements, offering significant durability, environmental stability and optical enhancement benefits to touch interactivity for industrial, self-service and public access equipment.

