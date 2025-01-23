Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.64 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 52.25 ($0.64). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 52.25 ($0.64), with a volume of 36,443 shares trading hands.
Zytronic Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 million, a PE ratio of -403.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 6.28.
Zytronic Company Profile
Zytronic touch products employ an embedded sensing solution and are readily configurable to enable multi-user and multi-touch touch sensing sizes from five inches to ultra-large 85″, making them an ideal solution for system designers’ specific requirements, offering significant durability, environmental stability and optical enhancement benefits to touch interactivity for industrial, self-service and public access equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zytronic
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.