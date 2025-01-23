American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $15.40. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 4,023 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

