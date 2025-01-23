Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.53. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 844,927 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
