Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.53. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 844,927 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 479.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 487,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 402,992 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 647.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 30,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

