Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and traded as high as $74.00. Truxton shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 210 shares.

Truxton Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

