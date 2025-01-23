Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.44 and traded as low as $96.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 24,967 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

