Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Pearce sold 3,700 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $57,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,505.62. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 61,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $929,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,665 shares in the company, valued at $18,809,541.50. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $378.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.96. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

