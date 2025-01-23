Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 8,959 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lantheus by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,955,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,001,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

