Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 51,027 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 46.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $5,932,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 133.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

