Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 126.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,528,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 475,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.2 %

FCN stock opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.93 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $211.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

