Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Avnet by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Down 0.4 %

AVT stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

