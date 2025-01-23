Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 987,112 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,112 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,936,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 506,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 198,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 328.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 143,262 shares in the last quarter.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,966.84. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.06% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

