Scotiabank Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $370.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $300.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

CRWD opened at $377.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.15, a PEG ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.61 and a 200 day moving average of $311.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

