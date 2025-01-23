Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Carter’s by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19,200.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter.

CRI stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

