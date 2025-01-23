Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,604,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,265,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,277,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $56,437,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at $87,959,967.20. This represents a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,537 shares of company stock worth $66,575,817 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.