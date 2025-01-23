Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,246.90. The trade was a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,704.80. This represents a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

