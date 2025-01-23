Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $207,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 126.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,811.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.39%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

