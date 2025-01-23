CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $340.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.74.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $358.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.20. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.31 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $364.18.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

