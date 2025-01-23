Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $207,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 4,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM
In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AECOM Price Performance
ACM opened at $110.61 on Thursday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AECOM Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
