Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 156.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $370,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,585.44. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,520,653.28. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,276. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 65,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

