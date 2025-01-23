Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $104.69 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

