Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

CIFR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CIFR opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 2.38.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 53,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $380,632.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 664,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,173.20. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,747,588 shares in the company, valued at $651,734,080.80. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,881 shares of company stock valued at $8,608,389 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 253.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 162,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 21.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 129.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 99,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

