Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BTBT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

