Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4,319.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,218,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,176 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,995,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 188.2% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,877,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after buying an additional 1,226,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

