Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,083.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. This represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

