2,024 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 185.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DTM opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.53%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

