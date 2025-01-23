CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.74.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $358.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.20. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $223.09 and a 12 month high of $364.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.31 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

