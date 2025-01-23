Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Evolus Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

