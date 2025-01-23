Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,066 C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of C&F Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $237.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason E. Long sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,616. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Seaman III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,780.70. The trade was a 35.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,493 shares of company stock valued at $627,075 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

