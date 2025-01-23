Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $877.28 million, a PE ratio of -55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. National Vision has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $24.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.13 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. National Vision’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 656,656 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 115.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 85.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 812,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 208,684 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

