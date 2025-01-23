Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.56 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,809 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,139,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 277,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $261.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.73 and a 52-week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

