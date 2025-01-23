Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,440 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

