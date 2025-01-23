Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 60,616 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,616 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $1,337,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Laureate Education by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 9.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This represents a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

