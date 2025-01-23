Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 11,285 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.