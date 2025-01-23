Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

