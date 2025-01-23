Raymond James Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $275.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.55.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $244.19 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $225.42 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average of $253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

