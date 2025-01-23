Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. City State Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 143.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.9 %

LW opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

