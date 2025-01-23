Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 725,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,480,812.47. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $209,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,462,818.72. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,973 shares of company stock worth $1,586,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

